Toncoin One Day Volume Tops $122.97 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.93 billion and $122.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.25 or 0.00008326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.31 or 1.00014114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,908,743 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,881,814.267657 with 3,472,469,326.9632254 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.32683154 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $123,762,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

