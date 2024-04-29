Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 366724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.25 ($0.51).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.86 million, a P/E ratio of -579.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.89.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

