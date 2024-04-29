ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.45. 23,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

