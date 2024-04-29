Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in April

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TYHOF traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $62.01.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

