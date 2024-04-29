Traders Purchase High Volume of Floor & Decor Call Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,340 call options.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 390,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

