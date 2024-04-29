Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $10.00-$10.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $304.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

