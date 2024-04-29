Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.