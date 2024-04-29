Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

