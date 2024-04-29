Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $157.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

