Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

