Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after buying an additional 199,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after buying an additional 224,241 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
