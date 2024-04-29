Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

