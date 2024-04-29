Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

