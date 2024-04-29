Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $107,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $561.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.57. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

