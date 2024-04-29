Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

