Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $554,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $39.96 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

