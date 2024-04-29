Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $265.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.