Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.21 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

