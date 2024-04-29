Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.