Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,237 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 227,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4,539.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

