Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,502 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $243,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BTZ opened at $10.09 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

