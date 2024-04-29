Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after buying an additional 447,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

