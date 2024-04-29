TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.78. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $105.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

