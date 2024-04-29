TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

