Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $76.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

