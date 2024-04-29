Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

UBER traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.27. 9,928,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

