Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Price Performance

Shares of UBQU remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731,684. Ubiquitech Software has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

