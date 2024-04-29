UBS Group Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $2.10

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.10 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of WW stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. WW International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

