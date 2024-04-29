UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Critical Analysis

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics and UCB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 UCB 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than UCB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -45.49% -42.54% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and UCB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million 228.06 -$43.56 million N/A N/A UCB $5.27 billion N/A $371.20 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats UCB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Bimzelx for treating plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; and Fintepla to treat Dravet syndrome. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab and Zilbrisq to treat myasthenia gravis; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; fenfluramine to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder; doxecitine for TK2 deficiency disorder; STACCATO alprazolam for stereotypical prolonged seizures; bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; minzasolmin and UCB0222 for Parkinson's disease; and UCB1381 and UCB9741 for atropic dermatitis. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, and Otsuka. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

