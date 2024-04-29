UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.