UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

