UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR
UDR Stock Performance
UDR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.