UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

UGI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

