Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $44.50. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 22,375 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

