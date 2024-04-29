Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,682,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 3,230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UMGNF stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

