USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $539,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $514,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
