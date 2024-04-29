Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $165.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.