Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

