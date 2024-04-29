Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122,326 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxCyte Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.71 on Monday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on MXCT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
MaxCyte Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
