Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 130,559 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 159.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.16 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $306.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

