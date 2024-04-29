Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 7,283 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS FAUG opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

