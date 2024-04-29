Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

