Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

