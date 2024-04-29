Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $267,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 550,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $116.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.