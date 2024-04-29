Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.46. Valneva shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 16,931 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VALN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Valneva Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

