Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $335.91 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

