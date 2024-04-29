Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,800. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.92.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.