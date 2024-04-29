Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $503.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.52 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

