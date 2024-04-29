Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,257,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 126,668 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 252,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

