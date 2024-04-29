Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.91. The stock had a trading volume of 209,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

