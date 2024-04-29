Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

