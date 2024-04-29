Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,463. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.